United States poultry flocks remain unvaccinated against H5 influenza—but why?

Right out of the chute on my “hiatus”, a highly sourced and respected LinkedIn post comes along I have to share with my readers. Authorships don’t come any more respected than this MN-based group.

Here is the JAVMA article:

United States poultry flocks remain unvaccinated against H5 influenza—but why? in: Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association - Ahead of print

John