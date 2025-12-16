USDA Confirms Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a Dairy Herd in Wisconsin | Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service

Milk Supply Safe; Considered Low Risk to Human Health and Safety

WASHINGTON, DC- December 14, 2025 – Today, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL) confirmed via PCR (polymerase chain reaction) and ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) assay a detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5 clade 2.3.4.4b in a dairy cattle herd in Wisconsin. APHIS will complete genetic sequencing and announce final results as soon as they are available. This confirmation was a result of routine National Milk Testing Strategy testing, not pre-movement surveillance.

This marks the first known case of HPAI in cattle in Wisconsin. While dairy cattle in a total of 18 states have been infected since the start of the outbreak in March 2024, APHIS has seen cases in only a small number of states this year. APHIS is working closely with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection to conduct additional on-farm investigations, diagnostic testing, and epidemiological data collection to better understand the detection and prevent further disease spread.

The detection does not change USDA’s HPAI eradication strategy. Biosecurity is still key to mitigating the risk of disease introduction or spread between premises. APHIS recommends enhanced biosecurity measures for all dairy farms. Producers should immediately report any livestock with clinical signs, or any unusual sick or dead wildlife, to their state veterinarian…

The state of Wisconsin released the following, identifying the herd to Dodge County: 20251214HPAIDetectDodgeCounty.pdf

What We Know Now

H5N1 2.3.4.4b genotype of unknown genotype - it could be either B3.13 “diary strain” or another avian strain, e.g. D1.X. Wisconsin has no previously diagnosed B3.13 infections in the state. However, 2 large poultry flocks in neighboring Jefferson County were depopulated in late-September-early October due to H5N1 2.3.4.4b D1.1 (genotype confirmed to me by via the Wisconsin State Veterinarian’s Office). It’s important to make no premature assumptions on the dairy herd genotype, pending confirmation from NVSL of the complete sequence of the strain.

Infection was detected via PCR (polymerase chain reaction) and ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) assay on a bulk milk sample (silo test?) - the wording suggests antibodies to H5 were found in the sample via ELISA, in addition to viral antigen via PCR. This would indicate that the herd infection could have been in place for at least 8-10 days or more, to allow some animals to generate antibodies to infection in the milk.

Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection is conducting additional on-farm investigations, diagnostic testing, and epidemiological data collection to better understand the detection and prevent further disease spread. As always this is critical, regardless of the genotype of the agent involved. Whether an avian spillover or a long-buried B3.13 finally coming to light, it’s critical to determine how it became an active diagnosed infection. The diagnosed herd may well not be the “index” H5N1 dairy herd in Wisconsin. The path of spread needs to be clarified, regardless.

What About the NMTS “Gold Status”?

This detection comes to light on the heels of this announcement back in October from Wisconsin: National Milk Testing Strategy Gold Status Achieved

As you may be aware, the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has been participating in the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) National Milk Testing Strategy (NMTS) since May 2025. DATCP is proud to share that Wisconsin has achieved unaffected Gold Status under the USDA APHIS NMTS. This designation reflects successful statewide implementation of monthly milk sampling and testing for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI/H5N1) across nearly all licensed dairy farms in the state. With this update, Wisconsin is now one of more than 30 states recognized for consistent participation and a robust testing infrastructure…

As a result of this achievement, Wisconsin will transition to a reduced testing frequency while maintaining our commitment to ongoing surveillance pursuant to the NMTS. Milk samples will continue to be collected through existing, routine sampling and tested at WVDL. This will ensure continued monitoring with minimal disruption to operations. Intra- and interstate testing orders for lactating dairy cattle remain in effect, requiring negative Influenza A test results prior to movement to fairs, exhibitions, or across state lines. More information on testing requirements can be found on DATCP’s website.

It appears that “Gold Status”, for which I could find no referenced standards online, is a fairly routine (30 states) designation for sampling coverage that allows participating states to reduce sampling levels in their programs, after perhaps 4 rounds(?) of silo tests? There is a flow sheet found online for the NMTS: APHIS National Milk Testing Strategy for Influenza A, H5 in Dairy Cattle

The question arises as to what is a sufficient testing interval between repeated silo samples to achieve a given confidence level regarding the status of the herds tested. Do the widened testing intervals allowed for “Gold Status” still insure that infections will be found? Could infections arise and resolve between tests with longer intervals?

Once again, published work by our friends and colleagues from Colorado State and their California colleagues (C. Stenkamp-Strahm, J. Lombard, B. Melody, P. Brinson, B. McCluskey) from last fall’s California outbreak are “just in time” as this WI episode unfolds and we consider its implications for the National Milk Testing Strategy:

Influenza A Virus detection in Bulk Tank and Pen Level Milk from Dairies Affected by Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza H5N1 | medRxiv

Please read the entire paper; it’s full of really important insights on likely herd epidemiology in newly infected H5N1-naive dairy herds, whether the infecting clade is B3.13 or if the information is extrapolated to a newer H5 2.3.4.4b clade like D1.x.

From the abstract:

…This suggests that BTM (bulk tank milk sample) may be the best early indicator of herd infection, and that movement of the virus to all lactating pens of cattle after herd incursion is relatively quick. These results also suggest that surveillance strategies with a long interval between BTM testing days may miss herds with short infection windows. Because most herds experienced test days where some submitted BTM samples had virus detected while others did not, and virus was detected in pen level milk samples when the BTM from the herd had become test negative, this work also highlights the necessity of studying the test sensitivity of IAV rRt-PCR detection in aggregate milk samples.

Interpretive summary This study characterized daily bulk tank and pen-level milk detections of H5N1 virus on affected dairies. Viral loads in bulk tank samples peaked within three weeks and declined by two months, though some herds showed prolonged detection. Individual cow testing revealed that bulk tank milk testing is more sensitive for H5N1 early outbreak detection and also identified the likely presence of non-clinically affected cows shedding virus. Pen-level sampling revealed rapid herd-level spread, emphasizing the need for frequent and comprehensive milk sampling to improve detection sensitivity and support effective outbreak management for H5N1 on dairy operations.

Moving Forward

I referred to an egg layer outbreak in Wisconsin in late September:

Fall 2025 - Off to the H5N1 2.3.4.4b Races - Genotype(s) Please!

I wrote the following:

OK, I’ve got to get this column out before I’m hopelessly behind the announcements…just this afternoon the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture. Trade, and Consumer Protection announced an H5N1 HPAI outbreak in a large 3.2 million bird poultry flock in Jefferson County: 2025HPAIJeffersonCo.pdf. Further details on the flock are found on this website: DATCP Home Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in Poultry

A 3 million head site practically guarantees it to be an egg layer operation, and a quick Google maps fly-by of Jefferson County indicates multiple layer operations in the county, along with several larger dairy operations. However, note that Wisconsin continues to maintain negative status on the NMTS bulk testing program, making a B3.13 spillover from dairy infections a less likely, but not impossible scenario.

At this point we must assume a wild bird spillover into the poultry operation, given the state’s northern location with domestic poultry spillovers also reported in near-adjoining North and South Dakota, Minnesota, and Michigan (plus Montana and Maryland for good measure). If the dairy industry has anything to fear, it may be that this current virus (D1.??) could directly spill over from poultry flocks or wildlife into dairy herds as an “exotic” H5N1 dairy infection, as has happened in Nevada and Arizona.

Wisconsin, and NVSL, please provide more information on the genotype of this virus, as well as the viruses from the other states…

I wrote to the communications staff for WI DATCP, who was very helpful in informing me that the poultry infection was indeed D1.1, although it took NVSL several weeks to confirm that information to Wisconsin.

So now the question is reversed! Is the virus in the WI dairy herd B3.13, the “traditional” dairy H5N1 influenza virus, or is it possibly a D1.1 spillover from either wild birds in the area or poultry in the adjoining county? If a poultry spillover, are other mammals or other dairy herds possibly involved?

As long as we’re idly speculating without any solid information to anchor us, was the herd initially diagnosed with positive serological findings (ELISA) or positive PCR? Or both? Is NMTS monitoring both assays across all states? What is the “silo test sensitivity” for both ELISA and PCR at varying intervals for testing and varying herd concentrations within silo samples?

These questions really get back to the questions raised by the results from the above California paper, striking at the heart of the efficacy of the National Milk Testing Strategy. Furthermore, that process was all built for assumptions based on B3.13 epidemiology; will D1.X behave similarly if it becomes more common in dairy herd infections?

It seems to me as an extremely ignorant statistician that any effort to seriously disclose H5N1 in milk and dairy cattle will require a lot MORE frequent, targeted bulk milk sampling, not less as the sampling program moves forward, assuming we really want to find infections. Adding wild birds and poultry as additional biosecurity risks for dairy herds will only add to the stakes.

We’ll see…

John