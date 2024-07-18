On July 16, 2024, samples submitted to the National Veterinary Services Laboratory tested positive for HPAI in a commercial egg layer facility in Weld County. State Veterinarian Maggie Balwin issued a quarantine for the affected area presumably yesterday (15th), although the order states the 5th:

Weld 12 - Control Area HPAI Quarantine A11Y (google.com)

Zooming in on Google Maps places the center of the quarantine on Morning Fresh Farms, a large egg laying farm in Weld County. This is the second large poultry facility in the county that will require total depopulation due to the extremely high mortality H5N1 avian influenza inflicts upon poultry.

Our thoughts and prayers go out for all the livestock and birds, owners, responders, and decisionmakers struggling with an incredibly difficult situation in the heat of summer in NE Colorado.

John