This is a must read for the Hantavirus update, more so to better understand public health’s ongoing challenges in clearly communicating risks for aerosol spread:

The Atlantic - The Close, Prolonged Contact Myth

Knowing how a virus spreads is essential to public health, but people keep getting it wrong.

By Joseph Allen

A man goes to a birthday party, sits next to someone with hantavirus, catches it, gives it to his wife, and dies. His wife then infects 10 more people at his wake. Another guest at that same birthday party has no interaction with the index patient except to say “hello” as they cross paths, but that person gets sick too.

One index patient, 33 subsequent infections, 11 deaths, four waves of transmission.

This is from a meticulously documented hantavirus outbreak in Argentina in late 2018 and early 2019, published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM). Nearly the exact same Andes strain of hantavirus caused the recent outbreak on the Dutch cruise ship MV Hondius. Yet from the moment this latest outbreak hit the news last month, public-health officials have been claiming that this virus is spread through “prolonged close contact.” The evidence is not nearly so reassuring.

In any outbreak, the single most important question is: How does it spread? The answer informs the guidance for everything else, including how to stay safe, which protective measures to put in place, and who should be notified during contact tracing. Get it wrong and everything else breaks down.

Read: ‘This is not going to be the next COVID’

We made this mistake at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and the cost was high. Health officials thought the virus spread on surfaces (“fomite transmission”) and through large droplets that dissipate quickly and can’t travel six feet. That’s why we spent a full year cleaning elevator buttons and putting stickers on floors telling people where to stand. But these interventions did little to halt the spread of a disease that in fact traveled through small particles that lingered dangerously in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces.

We’re now getting it wrong again. “This is not a respiratory disease,” Mike Waltz, the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, said about the hantavirus in an ABC News interview on Sunday, adding, “It’s very rare to see it transmitted between humans.” Transmission of the virus “requires close contact,” Jay Bhattacharya, the acting director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, insisted last week. The CDC’s official communications have continued to emphasize that “prolonged, close contact” is necessary for transmission, as have other public-health officials outside the Trump administration…

This outbreak is not likely to spark a pandemic, mostly because the hantavirus is less contagious than influenza, measles, and SARS-CoV-2. But given just how little experience we have with this virus, any certainty is hubris. Thankfully, despite the flawed messaging, the system is broadly working: Officials are investigating, passengers are quarantined, the seriously ill are getting treatment, and the risk to the general public is low. International and national public-health authorities are acting responsibly.

But what happens next depends on how well public-health officials communicate what precautions people should be taking. If people mistakenly believe transmission relies only on “prolonged close contact,” they may take risks they will soon regret.

Public-health officials have to be more honest and more humble about how this virus actually spreads. An essential lesson from COVID is that officials should be candid about communicating that we are often learning in real time, and we should shy away from making bold pronouncements that may prove dangerously misleading weeks or months later. When it comes to preventing an outbreak from becoming a pandemic, insisting on the wrong answer to that most central question—How does it spread?—may well be worse than not having an answer at all.

Perhaps no one wants to publicly admit the uncertainties that aerosol spread entail. We can avoid “prolonged contact”, disinfect fomites, observe safe distances, segregate infected fluids, etc. However, infected air (dust) is a non-mitigatable wild card to some degree. We WANT to reassure stakeholders that “X” distance or “Y” time is sufficient to prevent transmission. In our haste to provide reassurance, we build public overconfidence which then leads to a sense of betrayal when evidence proves reassurances to be overstated.

In light of my summer hiatus, here are 4 other recent articles of interest I’ve recently perused, with very limited “take-home” comments from me for now:

Serologic Evidence of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza A(H5N1) Virus Infection in a Veterinary Professional Exposed to an Infected Domestic Cat — Los Angeles County, California, December 2024–January 2025 | MMWR

Human infections are not necessarily clinically evident Basing human PCR testing on self-reported clinical symptoms is likely “too little too late”, missing asymptomatic cases, and swabbing symptomatic cases after their highest chances for viral shedding Note that the cat was infected with raw poultry product. How much chicken and turkey is passing through slaughter with infectious virus in the product? Our current pre-slaughter surveillance process does not prevent incubating birds from being slaughtered. Does the industry really have the desire to address this issue with <72 hour pre-slaughter molecular testing, or will the condemnation rates prove to be too expensive for a product that is actually likely to be “safe” with proper handling?

Fatal Human Case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza A(H5N5) in a Backyard Flock Owner — Washington, November 2025 | MMWR

H5N5 has been found in the U.S. in other flyways; is it the same genotype? Has the same genotype spread further in the Pacific flyway? How much H5N5 wildlife sequence data is now publicly available? Interesting that the environmental sampling was positive, while the birds were less so, indicating perhaps more of a historical infection in the ducks; the “pooling” effect of the environmental sampling proved to be powerful in linking the bird and human viruses.

Surveillance on California dairy farms reveals multiple possible sources of H5N1 influenza virus transmission | PLOS Biology

More follow-up work from this group adds to the picture of lots of aerosolized virus, especially in milking areas. Evidence of sub-clinically infected cows with viral shedding in milk was interesting; mastitis seems to be an inconsistent sequalae rather than a primary step in the infectious process? What is the real pathogenesis of this disease in lactating and non-lactating dairy cattle? In naive versus recovered herds? Why has dairy flu “died down” versus 2024-early 2025?

Avian Flu Diary: Sci Adv: Mammary and Respiratory Infection of Sheep with H5Nx clade 2.3.4.4b Viruses with Milk-mediated Transmission to Lambs

Michael Coston pulls highlights a recent research piece on sheep infected with the D1.1 H5N1 2.3.4.4b genotype as well as H5N5. We have a lot more to learn in multiple farm species beyond dairy cattle related to mammalian H5 influenza…

John