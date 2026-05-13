Hogvet51’s Livestock Emerging and Zoonotic Disease Forum

Hogvet51’s Livestock Emerging and Zoonotic Disease Forum

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
neroden's avatar
neroden
4d

RESPIRATOR MASKS

N95, N99, N100, P95, P99, P100 (US standards)

FFP2, FFP3, P2, P3 (EU standards)

KF94, KF99 (South Korean Standards)

Make sure they have NO LEAKS around the edge

This is SOOOOO simple. This is how you stop airborne diseases.

Want extra safety? Plug in an air filter and turn it on. Anything from MERV 13 to HEPA will work. Also, most animals can't wear masks, but you can still put air filters in their buildings.

For some reason, WHO and CDC insist on lying to people. The truth is so simple, and so inexpensive.

Reply
Share
stuart burstin's avatar
stuart burstin
4d

Transmission of infectious agents via the respiratory route is complex and often simplified by segmentation: size of particles, cough, symptomatic disease, age of person, infectivity etc. Yet most parameters are continuous and risks interact. Communicating to the public is problematic due to their understanding of science and the appropriate balance of advice and reassurance, often, as you point out, when understanding is evolving. Honestly communicating our level of understanding as well as risks and benefits is required, but in this era of dystopian misinformation spreading from the current regime and others, voices of reason are drowned out. One still needs to continue to inform, including health care professionals, that a respiratory spread pathogen does not measure the size of the particle it rides, and most pathogens can use different modes of infection in the respiratory tract

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hogvet51 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture