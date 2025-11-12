Hogvet51’s Livestock Emerging and Zoonotic Disease Forum

Hogvet51’s Livestock Emerging and Zoonotic Disease Forum

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ronald Okimoto's avatar
Ronald Okimoto
2d

I have been advocating this position since the first infected dairy worker was found to be shedding live infective virus. You note the 7% dairy worker infections estimated by serological studies, but the actual number is closer to 10% of the random sample. That study included an earlier sampling where they sampled workers that they did not expect to be infected and none of them were found to be infected. All the positives came from the random sampling done later. Since early in the infection both Michigan and Texas noted that dairy workers on infected dairies also worked on local poultry farms. I think that the number was something like 7% of dairy workers also worked on poultry farms. Michigan even noted that a dairy worker from a known infected dairy was known to have also worked on one of the commercial egg farms that was infected, but the contact tracing and testing was never attempted. If at least 10% of the dairy workers are getting infected, and 7% of them also work on poultry farms it is no surprise how the virus is spreading to poultry flocks from the dairies. Utah immediately understood that dairies were responsible for their infected poultry flock and found 8 infected dairies in the same county when they implemented dairy testing after the poultry flock went down. California could have probably saved most of their commercial layer flocks if they had implemented dairy worker movement restrictions, but they never did. Just because you don't want to know the answer was no excuse for not doing the contact tracing and worker testing. I recall that California initiated contact tracing between dairies with positive results in identifying a boat load of infected dairies, and the USDA even joined in at one time before initiating bulk milk tank testing. At one point California claimed that they were going to start a dairy worker testing program, but that never happened.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Andy Johnson's avatar
Andy Johnson
2d

Thank you for your writing. I’m not a scientist although I understand basic principles. Your writing and analysis however come together in a way that is easy to follow and just a little scary.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Hogvet51
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture