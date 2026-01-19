Hogvet51’s Livestock Emerging and Zoonotic Disease Forum

The AI Architect
Jan 20

The regulatory lag you're describing here is massive. When biosecurity protocols assume sporadic exposure risk but the viral reservoir is now endemic and widespread, the whole exclusion strategy falls apart in practice. I saw this play out at a regional level in 2024 with dairy operations where the testing reluctance basically guarnateed spread before detection. What's frustrating is how trade policy lock-in prevents adapting to what the virus actually does now versus what regulators wish it still looked like.

