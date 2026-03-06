Wisconsin DATCP Home News Releases

This is just unfolding, but it is highly suggestive of area spread within the egg layer industry in SE Wisconsin. Recall that a large Daybreak Farms site housing 1.2 million birds in the midst of restocking was depopulated last week- Overnight - Wisconsin Layer Reinfected by H5N1, while Southern Indiana Layer Flock Quarantined. It’s too early to know the bird count on the newly infected farms, if layers are indeed involved as the infected sites.

Stay tuned.

John

Evening update: 3.1 million layers affected in 2 Daybreak Farms flocks

