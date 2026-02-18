3 Layer breaks over the weekend in SE Pennsylvania significantly accelerated their HPAI issues over the weekend, with over 5.5 million birds now affected, plus the count pending on another table egg layer in Dauphin County. The affected area remains in SE PA, but the outbreak control and surveillance areas have significantly increased with the new outbreaks:

Once again, here is a reference to an older column describing livestock concentration in this part of the Keystone State:

Bulletin: First 2026 HPAI Million Bird+ Layer Infection Reported in Lancaster County PA

It’s likely safe to say that H5 is not finished with poultry in PA, and the state might want to keep an eye on bulk milk samples and swine herds in the affected area as well. Cats and people are a given, if officials choose to proactively test them! Wildlife? Of course!! And can we share sequences please, Pennsylvania?

John