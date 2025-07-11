Hogvet51’s Livestock Emerging and Zoonotic Disease Forum

Hogvet51’s Livestock Emerging and Zoonotic Disease Forum

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sukie Crandall's avatar
Sukie Crandall
Jul 11

The proportions of serious illness and death in children who are treated for this are truly scary. Granted, we do not know how many infections pass without serious concern, but even taking that into account, H5N1 has the potential to result in far too many tiny coffins being needed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Hogvet51
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture